Augusta Health COVID-19 policy, visitor updates
New visitor guidelines
Augusta Health has implemented a No Visitation, No Access policy for all inpatient and outpatient areas with the following exceptions:
- Emergency Department: one support person per patient
- Pediatrics: two parents/guardians per patient
- Labor & Delivery: one coach/partner per patient
- End of Life/Hospice: one visitor at a time
- Inpatient Discharge: one support person per patient
- Outpatient Procedures: one support person per patients
Guidelines for Visitors
All support persons, visitors and vendors will be screened prior to entry.
No visitors will be allowed if they exhibit symptoms of illness such as cough or fever.
Children under the age of 16 are only allowed if needing care.
All support persons and visitors are encouraged to wait in their vehicles if possible during patient procedures, and will be contacted for patient pick-up at time of discharge.
Fitness Center closed
The Augusta Health Fitness Center closed at 5 pm today and will remain closed for an undetermined period due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Fitness Center is working on setting up a mass freeze for member accounts so that members will not be charged for April. Billing has already gone out for March, but all members will receive a credit of future time for the period in which we are closed.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.