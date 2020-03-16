Augusta Health COVID-19 policy, visitor updates

New visitor guidelines

Augusta Health has implemented a No Visitation, No Access policy for all inpatient and outpatient areas with the following exceptions:

Emergency Department: one support person per patient

one support person per patient Pediatrics: two parents/guardians per patient

two parents/guardians per patient Labor & Delivery: one coach/partner per patient

one coach/partner per patient End of Life/Hospice: one visitor at a time

one visitor at a time Inpatient Discharge: one support person per patient

one support person per patient Outpatient Procedures: one support person per patients

Guidelines for Visitors

All support persons, visitors and vendors will be screened prior to entry.

No visitors will be allowed if they exhibit symptoms of illness such as cough or fever.

Children under the age of 16 are only allowed if needing care.

All support persons and visitors are encouraged to wait in their vehicles if possible during patient procedures, and will be contacted for patient pick-up at time of discharge.

Fitness Center closed

The Augusta Health Fitness Center closed at 5 pm today and will remain closed for an undetermined period due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Fitness Center is working on setting up a mass freeze for member accounts so that members will not be charged for April. Billing has already gone out for March, but all members will receive a credit of future time for the period in which we are closed.

