Augusta Health conducting triennial Community Health Needs Assessment

Augusta Health is currently conducting its Community Health Needs Assessment, which includes a phone survey of the community, so residents may receive a phone call from Augusta Health’s survey firm, PRC Custom Research.

The phone survey will be conducted through May.

Community residents can also take the survey online through the community link at: www.prcsurvey.com/begin/AugustaHealthCHNA2022.

The community link will be active until the end of March.

All hospitals are required by federal regulation to conduct a CHNA at least once every three years.

“The Community Health Needs Assessment is a valuable tool to help Augusta Health identify the top health needs in the community,” says Krystal Moyers, Administrative Director of Community Outreach and Community Partnerships for Augusta Health. “The survey results provide data that allow Augusta Health’s Community Outreach team to implement important programs in the community to address the needs that are identified. This ultimately improves the health of the community, so please take a few minutes to complete the survey if you are called, or to access it online.”

Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit health system whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care.

Over the years, Augusta Health has been recognized by many external rating organizations: 100 Top Hospitals in America, HealthGrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals, US News and World Report Best Regional Hospital, and most recently Leapfrog Top Hospital 2020.

For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, visit www.augustahealth.com.