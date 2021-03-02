Augusta Health Buena Vista Primary Care marks opening: Expansion into Rockbridge County market

Augusta Health Buena Vista Primary Care opened its doors to its first patients on Monday.

The clinic is located at 2054 Sycamore Ave. in Buena Vista.

“This is such an exciting day,” said Kathy Bogacz, MD, who is the physician at the practice. “The anticipation has been building for almost eight months, and now we are finally open! There is a need for primary care in this area, so we are all pleased not just to bring high quality care to the community, but also to connect the region to the breadth of all Augusta Health’s services.

“Primary care is my passion and it is the most rewarding work on the planet,” Bogacz said. “Partnering with patients in their healthcare is an honor and a privilege that I do not take lightly. All of us working at Augusta Health Buena Vista Primary Care hope we will be a blessing to the community.”

Construction on the medical office began in August and was completed on schedule. Renovation of both interior and exterior of the building created a 3,000-square-foot space with six exam rooms.

The medical office provides the full scope of primary care services.

In addition to Dr. Bogacz, staff includes Kevin Steckline, PA; Kari Lightner, PA II; Jordan Rice, CMA; Jennifer Sorrells, AA and Susie Knick, office manager.

Augusta Health Buena Vista Primary Care is part of an intentional effort by Augusta Health and Augusta Medical Group to expand and enhance access to outpatient services in the Rockbridge County region.

“We are very excited to be opening in Buena Vista,” Bogacz said. “I’ve already met a number of patients from the area while working in the Lexington and Glasgow clinics, and I’ve heard from many of them that they are excited to have us here, too. Several mentioned that they’ll be able to walk from their homes to the clinic!”

Augusta Medical Group is the employed physician group of Augusta Health. Augusta Health is an independent, community-owned, not-for-profit hospital whose mission is to promote the health and well-being of its community through access to excellent care.

Over the years, Augusta Health has been recognized by many external rating organizations: 100 Top Hospitals in America, HealthGrades’ America’s 50 Best Hospitals, and most recently by US News and World Report as a Best Regional Hospital, 2019-2020 and a Leapfrog Top Hospital.

For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, visit the website www.augustahealth.com.

