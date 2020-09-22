Augusta Health breaks ground on new outpatient center

Augusta Health has broken ground on a 60,000-square-foot pavilion that will house a breast care center, imaging center and multi-specialty surgery center.

The new outpatient center, slated to open in 2022, will be projected to be able to serve more than 100,000 local patients each year.

“As we look to the future and Augusta Health’s responsibility to provide advanced care in the region, our focus is to expand access to healthcare in the community,” said Mary N. Mannix, FACHE, president and CEO of Augusta Health. “We are launching this strategic investment to improve the region’s access to the best outpatient care available, and to meet the growing demand for state-of-the-art outpatient services both locally and nationally.”

The center will feature private and enclosed pre- op and recovery bays, reduced surgery scheduling delays, and reduced length of stay for procedures.

The design also includes nearby parking, efficient registration, comfortable waiting areas with retail conveniences, and a WiFi accessible café with modern amenities in a park-like setting for families and visitors.

“Healthcare is changing constantly, but we know it needs to become more personalized, focused on chronic diseases, and accessible,” said Laurie Landes, chair of the Augusta Health Board of Directors.

The project marks the next phase of a board-approved Enhanced Access Initiative, as part of the Journey 2025 strategic plan, designed to expand and improve access to quality healthcare inclusive of both new and existing services.

“Augusta Health’s initial outpatient expansion plans will continue in the coming months and years to provide increased access to excellent care for patients throughout the Valley and surrounding communities,” said Mark LaRosa, vice president of business development and chief strategy officer at Augusta Health.

