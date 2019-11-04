Augusta Health Beat: Events, programs, classes, more in November
Special Events
Diabetes and Weight—You and Your Hormones
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Augusta Community Care Building
12:00 noon Lunch & Learn by Nelly Maybee, MD
“Understanding Type 2 Diabetes—Why is it so hard to treat?”
Reservations Required. Call 540.245.7900 by Monday, Nov. 11
1:30 pm Cooking Demonstration
Jaqlin Feldstein, Augusta Health Nutrition Services
No reservation required
2:00 pm Presentation by Jayne Crowther, Educator with NovoNordisk, Inc.
“A Closer Look at Obesity: Understanding Obesity as a Chronic Disease
No reservation required
Great Gains: The Benefit of Whole and Sprouted Grains in Digestion and Cancer Prevention
Learn the truths about how nutrition impacts cancer risk and how to prepare and sample a delicious cancer-fighting recipe
Thursday, Nov. 7
Augusta Community Care Building
12:30 pm – 1:30 pm
FREE, but registration required by calling 540.332.5522
Health Education Classes
Diabetes Prevention Class
Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9:00 am – 10:30 am
Heart & Vascular Center—Ground Floor Conference Room
An opportunity for individuals who have been diagnosed as pre-diabetic to learn how to identify their risk factors and to understand the lifestyle changes that can help delay or prevent the development of Type 2 Diabetes. The one-day session is taught by a Certified Diabetes Educator.
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ)
Thursday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Augusta Health Fitness Center
Free. For more information, contact Stephanie Mims at 540.332.5897.
Meal Planning Class
Monday, Nov. 18 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Augusta Community Care Building
Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.
AMI Farm at Augusta Health
Events, workshops and classes provided by the partnership. Free, but reservations required.
For information or to register, call Grayson Shelor 540.886.0160 or visit the website, www.alleghenymountaininstitute.org
- Build a Cold Frame, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm, AMI Farm at Augusta Health
- The Winter Veggie Re-Fresh, Thursday, November 7, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, Augusta County Library, Fishersville
Ongoing Consultations
Continuing Survivorship Support Group
For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.
Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, Nov. 7
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00pm – 4:30 pm
Saturday, Nov. 9
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. Laura Johnson, PhD, RD, CNSC, will provide ideas for diet and nutrition that may improve health and well-being. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com
Augusta Community Care Building
2:00 pm
Monday, Nov. 11
Diversions Ostomy Support Group
Donna Markey, of the Center of Cancer and Blood Disorders, will discuss genetic screening and testing for cancer. For information, call 540.245.7236.
Augusta Community Care Building
6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, Nov. 14
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm
Thursday, Nov. 21
Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group
For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.
Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room
3:00 pm – 4:30 pm
Thursday, Nov. 21
Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2
For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.
Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room
5:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Friends Listening to Friends
A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105
Augusta Community Care Building
11:00 am-12:15 pm