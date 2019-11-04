Augusta Health Beat: Events, programs, classes, more in November

Special Events

Diabetes and Weight—You and Your Hormones

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Augusta Community Care Building

12:00 noon Lunch & Learn by Nelly Maybee, MD

“Understanding Type 2 Diabetes—Why is it so hard to treat?”

Reservations Required. Call 540.245.7900 by Monday, Nov. 11

1:30 pm Cooking Demonstration

Jaqlin Feldstein, Augusta Health Nutrition Services

No reservation required

2:00 pm Presentation by Jayne Crowther, Educator with NovoNordisk, Inc.

“A Closer Look at Obesity: Understanding Obesity as a Chronic Disease

No reservation required

Great Gains: The Benefit of Whole and Sprouted Grains in Digestion and Cancer Prevention

Learn the truths about how nutrition impacts cancer risk and how to prepare and sample a delicious cancer-fighting recipe

Thursday, Nov. 7

Augusta Community Care Building

12:30 pm – 1:30 pm

FREE, but registration required by calling 540.332.5522

Health Education Classes

Diabetes Prevention Class

Thursday, Nov. 7 from 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Heart & Vascular Center—Ground Floor Conference Room

An opportunity for individuals who have been diagnosed as pre-diabetic to learn how to identify their risk factors and to understand the lifestyle changes that can help delay or prevent the development of Type 2 Diabetes. The one-day session is taught by a Certified Diabetes Educator.

Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ)

Thursday, Nov. 7 from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Augusta Health Fitness Center

Free. For more information, contact Stephanie Mims at 540.332.5897.

Meal Planning Class

Monday, Nov. 18 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Augusta Community Care Building

Learn about carbohydrate counting, nutrition label reading, meal planning and preparation and dining out when diabetic. Eat healthfully and still enjoy favorite foods. Note: A physician’s referral is required to attend this class.

AMI Farm at Augusta Health

Events, workshops and classes provided by the partnership. Free, but reservations required.

For information or to register, call Grayson Shelor 540.886.0160 or visit the website, www.alleghenymountaininstitute.org

Build a Cold Frame, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm, AMI Farm at Augusta Health

The Winter Veggie Re-Fresh, Thursday, November 7, 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, Augusta County Library, Fishersville

Ongoing Consultations

Continuing Survivorship Support Group

For cancer patients who have completed treatment, but still feel the need for continued support. For information, call 540.245.7105.

Support Group Meetings at Augusta Health

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105.

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, Nov. 7

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00pm – 4:30 pm

Saturday, Nov. 9

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

For those impacted by Parkinson’s Disease and their family members, partners and friends. Laura Johnson, PhD, RD, CNSC, will provide ideas for diet and nutrition that may improve health and well-being. For information, please contact Joyce at joyce229@comcast.net or 540.943.2229 or Ashley at areibel@augustahealth.com

Augusta Community Care Building

2:00 pm

Monday, Nov. 11

Diversions Ostomy Support Group

Donna Markey, of the Center of Cancer and Blood Disorders, will discuss genetic screening and testing for cancer. For information, call 540.245.7236.

Augusta Community Care Building

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, Nov. 14

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

Thursday, Nov. 21

Stronger Together—Breast Cancer Support Group

For patients diagnosed with breast cancer—an opportunity to share personal stories, celebrate victories, express emotions and be uplifted. For information, please call Donna Berdeaux, 540.332.5072.

Augusta Health Cancer Center Conference Room

3:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Thursday, Nov. 21

Diabetes Support Group—Type 1 and Type 2

For all those interested in learning more about managing diabetes—family, friends and partners welcome, too. For information, please call 540.213.2538.

Heart & Vascular Center, Ground Floor Conference Room

5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Friends Listening to Friends

A support group for newly diagnosed cancer patients who have fears, questions or concerns. This group also addresses life after cancer treatments. For information, please call Leigh Anderson, 540.245.7105

Augusta Community Care Building

11:00 am-12:15 pm

