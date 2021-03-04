Augusta Health announces updates to COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic schedule process
Augusta Health is changing the process to schedule vaccination appointments at its clinics.
This new process is designed to provide a more simplified path for eligible community members to get vaccinated.
- Open appointments for available clinics will be available for scheduling each day, via links provided on the Augusta Health website: augustahealth.com/vaccine
- The Augusta Health vaccine website will provide access to the state scheduling system to make an appointment in our clinic – where criteria for vaccination at that specific clinic will be defined.
- If you do not meet the criteria associated with that link (for example, age 65 and older living in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro), your appointment will be canceled for that clinic and you will be asked to return to a clinic that matches your eligibility. Even with a system-generated confirmation, the appointment will be canceled if you do not match criteria at the time of the appointment.
- Check the website, augustahealth.com/vaccine, every day to see what clinics have been added. As eligibility criteria expand to include other classifications – such as geography, essential works, and other age groups – definitions for related clinics will be provided with corresponding links. Please read the criteria descriptions carefully to be sure you are registering for a clinic with criteria that match your circumstances.
- You no longer have to be pre-registered with the state or part of another list to schedule your appointment through the website; however, you MUST meet the criteria for the clinic you schedule.