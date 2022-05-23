Augusta Health announces new visitor restrictions due to COVID

The COVID census at Augusta Health has been in the range of 10-15 patients per day over the last two weeks, with 79 new cases diagnosed at the hospital’s testing sites over the weekend.

The numbers are well off the highs from the Omicron wave back in the winter, when Augusta Health had daily COVID census numbers over 60, but the hospital is taking steps to try to stem the spread of the virus, most notably implementing visitor restrictions effective Monday.

All non-COVID patients admitted to Augusta Health are permitted to have one (1) visitor at a time from 8 a.m.- 8 p.m., with the exception of patients admitted to Crossroads.

Augusta Health has established limited exceptions for certain patient populations and circumstances:

Patients at the end of life: Patient may have two visitors, 24/7. Patients giving birth: Patient may have two support persons during labor and one visitor/support person, 24/7. Pediatric (under age 18) patients: Patient may have two adult visitors, 24/7. Patients with disabilities: Patient may have one adult designated support person/visitor, 24/7. Patients requiring critical care planning or complex discharge education: Patient may have up to two visitors during care planning or discharge education. Skilled nursing facility patients: Visitors are allowed, 24/7 (per 11/12/21 CMS guidelines). One clergy member may visit in addition to any visitor allowed under the exception. Routine visitation is not permitted on Crossroads.

*Patients or visitors may also speak to their care team if they have questions about the visitation policy or exceptions.

Visitors who are approved by exception and designated support persons must:

Be 18 years of age or older. Be screened for COVID-19 symptoms each visit. Be symptom-free before entering Augusta Health facilities. Wear a mask before entering the facility and for the duration of the visit. Perform hand hygiene at entry and when leaving or entering a patient’s room. Practice social distancing. Limit unnecessary entering into and exiting from a patient’s room. Adhere to all isolation precautions. Limit unnecessary movement throughout the facility. Most public spaces (lobby seating, inpatient family lounges, and cafeteria) are closed to visitors.

