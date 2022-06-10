Augusta Health announces Excellence in Nursing award recipients

Augusta Health’s 2022 Excellence in Nursing award recipients were recognized during a special celebration on June 7 at Hotel 24 South.

The Excellence in Nursing awards, sponsored by the Shared Governance Council and made possible by the Augusta Health Foundation, recognize outstanding nurses and nursing collaborators who fulfill the goals, mission and vision of the Shared Governance Council and nursing division of Augusta Health.

The selections were announced during Nurses’ Week in May.

“All of our nurses at Augusta Health provide compassionate and high-quality healthcare to every patient every day,” said Crystal Farmer, Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Augusta Health. “Those we recognize have particularly excelled in their patient-centered care, professionalism, teamwork and excellence. They are role models to us all. I am in awe of the work our nurses and colleagues do, and I am proud to work with them.”

In addition to a crystal award, the Excellence in Nursing award recipients received a $1,000 scholarship for continued education or professional development from the Augusta Health Foundation’s WC Smith Nursing Excellence Fund.

The WC Smith Fund was established in 1999 with an estate gift in memory of William C. Smith, Waynesboro’s first pediatrician. The gift, provided by his wife Audrey Gowing Smith, created a fund to provide for the professional development of Augusta Health nurses.

Nurses recognized were:

Nurse Support Staff Member of the Year: Jacob Turner, PCT, Medical Unit

Nurse Leader of the Year: Dylan May, RN, Emergency Department

Nurse of the Year: Bethany Hoy May, RN, Outpatient Surgery

Other award selections were:

Friend of Nursing: Shelley Payne, Patient Experience

Excellence in Interdisciplinary Collaboration: Emmy Paradise, OT, Occupational Therapy

Excellence in Provider Collaboration: Christopher Heck, MD, Palliative Care

For more information about Augusta Health, its programs or its services, please visit the website, www.augustahealth.com.

