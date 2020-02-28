Augusta County woman spins the big wheel to win $125K in Win a Spin

Most of the time, when people play Virginia Lottery Scratcher games, they know immediately if they’ve won, and if so, how much.

Lora Puffenbarger knew she’d won, but she’d have to wait to find out the amount.

That’s because she won the top prize in Win a Spin, which is a chance to spin the wheel for a prize ranging from $100,000 to $500,000.

On Feb. 21, the Mount Solon woman spun the wheel at Virginia Lottery Headquarters in Richmond to win $125,000.

She was one of two players to spin the wheel that day, which means six as-yet-unclaimed tickets offer a shot at the Big Wheel.

Puffenbarger bought her winning ticket at North River Country Store in Mount Solon.

The chances of winning a spin on the big wheel in this game are 1 in 918,000. The chances of winning any prize are 1 in 3.89.

Puffenbarger said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills.

