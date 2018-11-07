Augusta County woman arrested on abduction, related charges

An Augusta County woman was arrested after an incident involving her 1-year-old child.

Caitlyn Hearn had been the subject of a protective order prohibiting her from having contact with the child. On Tuesday morning, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Stuarts Draft residence to investigate a complaint that Hearn had taken the child.

Hearn was located later today in Stuarts Draft and arrested without incident. The child was found unharmed in Waynesboro.

Hearn has been charged with abduction, violation of a protective order and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

