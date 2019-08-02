Augusta County welcomes Mia Kivlighan as communications manager
Augusta County Administrator Timothy K. Fitzgerald has named Mia Kivlighan as communications manager. Kivlighan will assist the County Administrator’s Office with public information, media, and community relations needs.
Kivlighan currently serves as the marketing and public relations manager for Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) in Harrisonburg, Va.
Prior to EMU, Kivlighan did media relations, marketing, and admissions work for a local private school and communications and design for an art publishing company in Seattle.
Kivlighan received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia.
“I am excited to welcome Mia to Augusta County to serve as its first communications manager. Her public relations work as well as breadth of communications experience make her a great fit for the administrative team,” said Fitzgerald.
“I am honored to be appointed as Augusta County’s communications manager. I am looking forward to working with residents and county leadership on projects and programs that serve the community,” said Kivlighan.
Kivlighan will begin her role with the County Administrator’s Office on August 16, 2019.
