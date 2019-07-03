Augusta County Town Hall meeting with Rep. Ben Cline

Residents of Augusta County are invited to a July 9 town hall event with Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06).

The town hall is an opportunity for residents of Augusta County to engage in a dialogue with the congressman about important issues in the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia.

The Augusta County town hall will take place Tuesday, July 9, from 12 – 1:30 p.m. at Stuarts Draft Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9339, 3251 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft.

“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Augusta County next week,” Cline said. “As with my previous town hall meetings across the Sixth Congressional District, this town hall will allow me to engage with Augusta County residents and take their views to Washington.”

Citizens of Augusta County will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall. Signs and noisemakers are prohibited.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google