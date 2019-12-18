Augusta County teen injured in car accident involving train

Virginia State Police Trooper A.J. Garasimowicz responded to a crash on Commerce Road near Route 11 in Staunton on Wednesday.

A 2018 Hyundai was traveling west on Commerce Road at 1:18 p.m. when it came to a stop at the railroad tracks. It then rolled onto the tracks, colliding with an oncoming train. The train struck the front of the vehicle and spun it around.

The driver, Rachel N. Hicks, 19, of Greenville, was transported to Augusta Health for treatment for non life-threatening injuries. Hicks was charged with failure to yield to a train.

The freight trail was undamaged and continued down the tracks. The railroad intersection was not equipped with active traffic control devices.

The crash remains under investigation.

