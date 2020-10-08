Augusta County tax bills in the mail: Options for how to pay

Many Augusta County residents have already received real estate and personal property tax bills, which were mailed last week. The due date for payment is Dec. 7.

How do you pay?

You have many payment options when it comes to paying your taxes.

24-hour Drop Box

Check or money order can be dropped in the 24-hour Treasurer’s Office drop box located in front of the Treasurer’s drive through window.

Please do not put cash in the drop box.

Address envelope to Treasurer’s Office.

Payments are considered on-time if they are deposited by midnight of the due date.

By Mail

Make check or money order payable to:

County of Augusta.

County of Augusta. Mail to:

Treasurer’s Office, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona VA 24482

At the Drive Thru Window

At the Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona VA 24482

Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

By Credit Card

Visa, MasterCard and Discover are accepted:

may be used in person at our office, or

by filling out the form on the tax bill or

online at tax.co.augusta.va.us.

A convenience fee of 2.7% will be charged

Pay by ECheck

Free Online Service. Go to tax.co.augusta.va.us

E-Bills Available – sign up online at tax.co.augusta.va.us

Real Estate Taxes

Real estate taxes are generally prorated when real estate is sold, but this is a matter that is settled between the purchaser and the seller. Real estate is assigned in the name of the owner as of January 1 of each year. If property is purchased after January 1, the real estate book will not reflect the new owner’s name until the following year.

Bills are not sent to mortgage companies. If a mortgage company is responsible for your payment, you should forward this bill to them for payment.

Tax Relief for the Elderly and Disabled

If you are 65 or older or permanently disabled and meet the financial criteria established by our local ordinance, you may be eligible for a real estate exemption. Applications must be made every year by April 1. If you qualify, you can apply now for next year. For further information contact the Commissioner of the Revenue at 540-245-5647 or visit the website for details.

Delinquent Taxes

The bill you receive may not reflect the total delinquent tax amount currently due. To find out whether you have delinquent taxes owed, you may access your records online at tax.co.augusta.va.us under ‘Inquiry Options’ on the right-side menu or call 540-245-5660.

Payment plans are available and we encourage you to talk with us to make arrangements before the delinquent taxes go into collection efforts, including DMV stops or bank, wage and/or tax refund liens. Call the number above to see if collection measures have been placed against you.

If you have any questions, visit www.co.augusta.va.us/government/treasurer for more information or call the Treasurer’s office at 540-245-5660.

