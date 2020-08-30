Augusta County supervisor Pam Carter appointed to FCC Intergovernmental Advisory Committee

Augusta County Board of Supervisor member Pam Carter has been appointed to the Federal Communications Commission Intergovernmental Advisory Committee.

The committee provides guidance, expertise, and recommendations to the Commission on a range of telecommunication issues for which local, state, and Tribal governments share responsibility or administration with the Commission.

The IAC consists of 30 elected and appointed officials of municipal, county, state, and Tribal governments. Carter will serve for a two-year term which will start at the IAC’s first meeting on September 22, 2020, as one of the three county representatives. The meeting will be held virtually.

“One of my goals is to bring better broadband services to the citizens of Augusta County, said Carter. “With this appointment, I am hoping it will open new doors of opportunity for our County. I hope with this federal appointment, I should be better positioned to identify solutions to existing barriers.”

The IAC provides guidance to the Commission on telecommunications issues from a local and state perspective. The IAC can be tasked by the Chairman to produce specific deliverables that will further the Commission’s objectives, including increasing broadband services, strengthening public safety communications and response, and education and outreach on behalf of the FCC for better public understanding and awareness.

Carter added, “I believe that my experience with and intimate understanding of the challenges to providing high-speed internet services to rural areas puts me in a good position to give very specific feedback to the committee on the obstacles local governments, providers, and citizens face. When you live these challenges everyday, it motivates you to find solutions.”

Carter has been a part of local efforts to develop and strengthen broadband reliability and coverage. In 2018, Carter was instrumental in the formation of the broadband committee for Augusta County which works to provide improvements to broadband infrastructure through public and private partnerships and funding. Carter also serves on the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission which strives to improve the Region’s technology and telecommunications systems, specifically focusing on rural areas, and utilize federal funds to implement telecommunications projects.

Read the FCC’s press release announcing the new members of the IAC along with the full list of newly appointed members.

