Augusta County substance abuse disorder program receives $600K federal grant

The Augusta County Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program is in line to receive $600,000 from a U.S. Department of Justice grant program.

The funding is part of more than $7.8 million in federal funding to support treatment for substance use disorder and drug court programs across the Commonwealth announced Monday by Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

The funding will go toward the development, improvement, and expansion of four different treatment programs designed to address substance use disorders.

“We’re pleased to announce these federal funds to support treatment services and enhance public safety in local communities,” the senators said. “These programs are a critical part of our criminal justice system, as they focus on prevention and rehabilitation, giving those suffering from addiction a better chance at recovery.”

Senators Warner and Kaine have been leading voices in the Senate on the importance of addressing the opioid and substance use crisis that has harmed Virginia communities. In May, Kaine sent a letter urging House and Senate leadership to increase the federal investment for state, local, and tribal governments as well as treatment providers who are leading our nation’s response to the ongoing opioid and substance use epidemic.

In 2018, both Warner and Kaine played a critical role in the passage of a comprehensive opioid and substance use disorder bill to better address SUD treatment and prevention.

Grant awards

The Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program (COSSAP) is authorized through the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA), which included several measures to curb opioid abuse authored by Kaine, and became law in 2016. COSSAP provides financial and technical assistance to develop, implement, or expand comprehensive efforts that identify, treat, and support those affected by illicit opioids, stimulants, and other drugs of abuse.

Recipient Amount County of Augusta $600,000 Arlington County $899,887 Chesterfield County $1,192,430 Total COSSAP: $2,692,317

The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) FY20 Adult Drug Court (ADC) and Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) Discretionary Grant Program provides financial and technical assistance to develop and improve the operations of adult drug courts and veterans treatment courts. BJA’s ADC/VTC Program supports efforts to address the needs of individuals in the criminal justice system with SUDs to reduce opioid, stimulant, and substance use.

Recipient Amount County of Smyth $499,776 City of Alexandria $499,112 Page County Government $500,000 County of Fluvanna $499,871 Judiciary Courts of the Commonwealth of Virginia $562,542 County of Isle of Wight $330,500 Total BJA: $2,891,801

The Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) Family Drug Court Program works to improve the capacity of municipalities to better support existing family drug courts or establish new family drug courts.

Recipient Amount Child & Family Services of Eastern Va, Inc Dba The Up Center, City of Norfolk $690,553 City of Charlottesville $827,973 Total OJJDP Family Drug Court Program: $1,518,526

The Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) for State Prisoners Program provides funds to develop and implement SUD treatment programs in state and local correctional and detention facilities. The RSAT Program is designed to enable individuals to break the cycle of drugs and violence by reducing the demand for, use, and trafficking of illegal drugs.

Recipient Amount Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services $727,33

