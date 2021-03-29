Augusta County students win regional honors in Virginia School Boards Association Art Contest

Local school board members were treated to an impressive display of creativity and judges faced some tough decisions in selecting the 2021 winners in the Virginia School Boards Association’s Valley Regional Art Contest.

Student art from the elementary, middle, and high school levels represented each school division in the competition, which was judged virtually by a panel of judges prior to the meeting of school board members from across the region.

The VSBA Regional Art Contest was started in 1989 to promote the artistic talents of Virginia’s public school students. For each of the nine VSBA regions, a winner is chosen for the elementary, middle, and high school levels. T

he winning art has traditionally been framed and displayed in the offices of the VSBA in Charlottesville and the Richmond offices of the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. However, this year, because the contest was completely virtual, the winning artwork will be featured on the VSBA website and spotlighted during the VSBA Annual Convention, as well as featured in VSBA publications throughout the year.

2021 VSBA Valley Regional Art Contest Winners from Augusta County

Elementary School Winner

Ayushi Patel – Third Place

Craigsville Elementary School

Middle School Winner

Grace Robinson – First Place

Beverly Manor Middle School

High School Winner

Rachel Murie – First Place

Wilson Memorial High School

