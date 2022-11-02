Augusta County: Staunton man held after five-hour armed standoff

A five-hour armed standoff in Augusta County ended with a Staunton man in custody on weapons, obstruction and destruction of property charges.

Allen Dale Kisamore, 64, is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail after the standoff, which began at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Hope Road, in the Annex area.

An Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy had been dispatched to the location for a welfare check when, upon arrival, Kisamore opened the door and pointed a gun at the deputy.

Additional deputies arrived at the scene and established a security perimeter, with SWAT, K-9 and negotiation teams later called to the scene.

Nearly five hours of negotiations led to Kisamore being placed under arrest.

Kisamore was transported to Augusta Health, where he was treated and released due to minor injuries sustained by the use of impact beanbag rounds.