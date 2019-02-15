Augusta County: State Police investigating suspicious fire

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is asking the public for any information they might have concerning a structure fire Friday morning in Augusta County.

The fire was discovered around 5:45 a.m. Friday (Feb. 15) at a residence on Lofton Drive in Weyers Cave. The house had been vacant for a few months and there was no one in the residence at the time of the blaze.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation. At this stage of the investigation, the fire does appear to be suspicious in nature.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Appomattox Division at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

