Augusta County Spring Cleanup event postponed

Augusta County has postponed the annual Spring Cleanup event, which was originally scheduled for April 18-25.

Until the COVID-19 statewide stay at home order is lifted, the Augusta County Regional Landfill and dumpsites are focusing on continuing the social distancing measures currently in place for normal operation and discourages unnecessary trips both for the welfare of the public as well as the safety of County and Augusta County Service Authority employees.

Another date for the event will be announced in the future.

“While solid waste is an essential service, we ask that citizens minimize their trips to the convenience sites and landfill and to maintain social distancing while disposing of items,” said Greg Thomasson, the Service Authority’s director of solid waste management.

The county convenience sites and landfill have been experiencing extremely heavy traffic. Making trips on weekdays and avoiding Saturdays is encouraged by the County and Service Authority.

The landfill continues to operate under normal business hours, 8:00 a.m – 4:15 p.m., Monday – Saturday, with dumpsites operating 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

The County and Service Authority thank the public for their patience as social distancing measures may contribute to the increased time spent in disposal lines.

