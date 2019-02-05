Augusta County: Sinkhole repairs require lane closure overnight on Interstate 81

Emergency sinkhole repairs along Interstate 81 southbound will require crews to close the right lane at mile marker 212.6 near Greenville in Augusta County. The I-81 southbound right lane is scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, until at least mid-day Wednesday, February 6. Motorists should expect delays in this area, which is between exit 213 at Route 11 (Greenville) and exit 205 at Route 606 (Raphine/Steeles Tavern).

The Virginia Department of Transportation closed the right shoulder of I-81 southbound when the sinkhole was reported on Monday. The size of the hole is still unknown. Heavy equipment needed for excavation and repair will be positioned close to the southbound right lane, so VDOT will close the right lane for the safety of motorists and work crews.

Depending on the size, shape and direction of the sinkhole, additional traffic restrictions may be necessary. VDOT will continue to provide updates on the progress of sinkhole repairs and their effect on traffic.

All work is weather permitting.

