Augusta County: Single-lane closures on Route 629 for slope work May 13-20
Repairs to a portion of Route 629 (Deerfield Valley Road) in the western portion of Augusta County will have single lane closures for slope work.
The work is scheduled May 13-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. On May 12 travelers should be aware of equipment arrival and set up at the work site
Flagger traffic control will occasionally close all lanes for 15 minutes or less during some of the slope work.
This location is between Route 250 (Shenandoah Mountain Road) and Route 716 (West Augusta Road). The slope work is one mile south of Route 250. Work will be on the west side of the roadway.
Crews will be removing loose rock from the slope at this location.
All work is weather permitting.
