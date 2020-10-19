Augusta County Sheriff’s Office setting up Drug Take Back Day collection site

Published Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, 7:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be setting up a Drug Take Back Day collection site on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event is being held in conjunction with National Drug Take Back Day, a project of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has a secure drop box in its lobby area that is available for citizen’s to safely dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications.

This drop box is accessible 24 hours per day

Related

Comments