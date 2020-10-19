Augusta County Sheriff’s Office setting up Drug Take Back Day collection site
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be setting up a Drug Take Back Day collection site on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. event is being held in conjunction with National Drug Take Back Day, a project of the U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has a secure drop box in its lobby area that is available for citizen’s to safely dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications.
This drop box is accessible 24 hours per day