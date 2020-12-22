Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks wanted Waynesboro man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a wanted Waynesboro man.

Gregory Allen Jones, 39, is 5’8”, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office holds four felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant (eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of a schedule I or II drug, and reckless driving) related to a pursuit on Dec. 8.

The Sheriff’s Office pursued Jones a second time on December 17th. Additional charges related to that incident are pending.

If anyone has any information about Jones, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

