Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks wanted man

Published Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, 11:46 am

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a wanted subject.

James C. Harris Jr., 29, is 5’3”, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office holds warrants for Harris for grand larceny, larceny third offense, trespassing, and entering a vehicle without permission.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Harris, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

