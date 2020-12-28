Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks wanted Deerfield man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a wanted Deerfield man

Deputies were dispatched to Tim’s Draft Lane in Deerfield for a violation of protective order on Sunday. While en route, deputies located the vehicle of the alleged suspect, Robert Haines, 31.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the operator did not stop. The vehicle came to rest on Stover Shop Road in Churchville, and the driver fled on foot.

Haines is 6’1”, 225 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Warrants have been obtained for two counts of felony property damage, one count of felony eluding and possession of controlled substances.

If anyone has any information concerning Haines’ whereabouts, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

