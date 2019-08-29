Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in fraud

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a female fraud suspect.

The suspect was involved in numerous fraudulent transactions in and around the Shenandoah Valley at the end of July. The suspect is a black female with long braids. The suspect is believed to be driving a maroon GMC SUV.

The suspect conducted these fraudulent transactions in the cities of Charlottesville, Waynesboro, Staunton and Lexington, Virginia.

If you have any information about this suspect, please contact Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-2455333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

