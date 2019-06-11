Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks public help locating missing teen
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at her Staunton home at 6:45 p.m. on Monday and is believed to be in Waynesboro.
Meadow Marie Moore, 13, is 4’10”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black/dark navy blue tank top, maroon jeans, and white/tan shoes. She also had a green backpack.
She left the home on foot.
If anyone has any information about this runawayjuvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
