Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing senior

Published Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019, 10:51 am

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen at his Swoope home on Friday at approximately 11 a.m.

Robert Dowdell, 73, was headed to a grocery store in Staunton and left home traveling in a red 2002 Dodge Stratus with Virginia registration 8098US; he never returned.

If anyone has any information about this missing man, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.