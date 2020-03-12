Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing, endangered man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing man who was last seen at his Fishersville home, an assisted living facility, on March 11.

Douglas Andrew Wagner, 49, is prescribed medications for a medical condition, though it is reported he doesn’t take them as prescribed.

He left the home on foot. Wagner commonly walks around Fishersville and also frequents Staunton and Waynesboro via the bus.

If anyone has any information about this missing man, please contact Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

