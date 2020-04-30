Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks man missing since Tuesday
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing man who was last seen at a relative’s home in Stuarts Draft on Tuesday.
Michael Keith Neuendorf, 41, is 6’3”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, brown jacket, jeans, black tennis shoes and a ball cap.
He was last known to be driving a royal blue 2012 Ford F-150 with Florida registration ATVZ42.
Neuendorf is reportedly moving from Florida to Michigan and is staying with relatives, temporarily, in Stuarts Draft.
On Tuesday he was going to Charlottesville to have dinner with an unknown woman. His family hasn’t heard from him since.
If anyone has any information about this missing man, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.