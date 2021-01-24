Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on teen runaway

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a runaway who was last seen at his Staunton home on Saturday.

Zepplin Aaron Keller, 17, left his home on foot at 11 a.m. to go to a friend’s house. He was last seen wearing tan pants, white T-shirt, black sweatshirt, white shoes and carrying a pink book bag.

Keller is 5’8”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information about this runaway, contact deputy C. Stroop of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

