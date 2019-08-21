Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks info on runaway teen
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway teen who was last seen at her Waynesboro home on Aug. 15 at approximately 7 a.m.
Keleigh-Mcenna Sacannah Eccles,17, is 5’5″, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray hoodie. She left the home on foot.
The family has had limited contact with her, via a cell phone app, since she left home. She is believed to be in Charlottesville.
A photo is attached If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
