Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help locating missing woman

Published Sunday, Apr. 25, 2021, 6:11 pm

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at her Churchville home on Friday at 10 p.m.

Ida Belle Puffenbarger, 23, is 5’2″, 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Puffenbarger is operating a red 2011 Ford Fusion with VA registration UGE 4660.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

