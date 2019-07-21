Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in solving larceny case
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a man sought in a larceny that was reported in Fishersville on June 8.
If anyone has any information about this man, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
