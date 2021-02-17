first bank  

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for two runaway teens

Augusta Free Press

Published Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, 4:30 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

hunt snead

Anthony P. Hunt Jr. and Madison E. Snead. Photos courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two runaway juveniles, last seen at their respective homes on Tuesday, and who are believed to be together.

Anthony P. Hunt Jr., 16, of Grottoes, is 6’2”, 246 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Hunt is operating a dark blue 1997 Jeep Cherokee sport with FARM USE tags.

Madison E. Snead, 15, of Craigsville, is 5’6”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Snead has a medical condition that requires she take prescribed medication, so she is entered as endangered.

If anyone has any information about these runaway juveniles, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news

Comments