Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for two runaway teens

Published Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, 4:30 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating two runaway juveniles, last seen at their respective homes on Tuesday, and who are believed to be together.

Anthony P. Hunt Jr., 16, of Grottoes, is 6’2”, 246 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Hunt is operating a dark blue 1997 Jeep Cherokee sport with FARM USE tags.

Madison E. Snead, 15, of Craigsville, is 5’6”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Snead has a medical condition that requires she take prescribed medication, so she is entered as endangered.

If anyone has any information about these runaway juveniles, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related

Comments