Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen runaway
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway who was last seen on Oak Street in Fishersville, at 4 p.m. Monday.
Anastacia F. Layman, 16, is 5’6”, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Layman was on foot, wearing black Nike pants, a white puffy jacket and oversized shoes.
If anyone has any information about this runaway, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.