Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen runaway

Published Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, 8:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway who was last seen on Oak Street in Fishersville, at 4 p.m. Monday.

Anastacia F. Layman, 16, is 5’6”, 120 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Layman was on foot, wearing black Nike pants, a white puffy jacket and oversized shoes.

If anyone has any information about this runaway, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related

Comments