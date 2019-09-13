Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at her Crimora home on Sept. 12 at approximately 6:40 p.m.
Selena Nicole Bennett, 17, is 5’8″, 170 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black halter top and black Adidas spandex pants, and has two piercings and two tattoos.
She left the home on foot but was seen getting into a white pickup (possibly an S-10) after leaving her home.
If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.