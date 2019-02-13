Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office locates runaway teen

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Update: Wednesday, 9:49 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing teen and reports that he is fine.

Original post: Wednesday, 9:08 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.

Gage Bowling, 17, was last seen at his residence in Greenville on Tuesday night. Gage is 6’1″, 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon long sleeve shirt, green pants, a blue Columbia hat and brown boots.

If you have any information about this missing juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related

Shop Google