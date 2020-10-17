Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at his Staunton home on Friday.

Samari Myles Simmons, 16, is 6’1″, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He left home in a vehicle that has since been located.

Simmons is believed to be in the City of Waynesboro.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

