 

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Published Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, 7:26 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Samari Myles Simmons

Samari Myles Simmons. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at his Staunton home on Friday.

Samari Myles Simmons, 16, is 6’1″, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He left home in a vehicle that has since been located.

Simmons is believed to be in the City of Waynesboro.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments