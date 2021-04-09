Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing juvenile who was last seen at her Verona home on Friday at 7:30 a.m.

Madison Catherine Colvin, 15, is 5’0″, 110 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

She left the home on foot.

If anyone has any information about this missing juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

