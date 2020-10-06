Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, possibly endangered, Verona man

Published Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 9:15 pm

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Verona man who was last seen at his home on Oct. 3.

It’s reported that Andrew William Sloop, 33, sent messages suggesting self-harm to his ex-wife days earlier.

If anyone has any information about this missing man, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

