Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, possibly endangered, Verona man
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Verona man who was last seen at his home on Oct. 3.
It’s reported that Andrew William Sloop, 33, sent messages suggesting self-harm to his ex-wife days earlier.
If anyone has any information about this missing man, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.