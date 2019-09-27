Augusta County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway teen

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at his Greenville home on Wednesday morning.

Zepplin Aaron Keller, 16, is 5’8”, 135 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes, with a “Z” tattoo on his right hand near the thumb.

He left the home on foot headed North on Lee Jackson Highway toward Riverheads High School.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.