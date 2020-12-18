Augusta County Sheriff’s Office lobby closing for construction next week

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office lobby will be closed on Monday and Tuesday for construction.

The following will temporarily change as a result:

Face-to-face visits with the magistrate will be unavailable. You may call the magistrate at 540.245.5015 or, to speak via telecom, visit the Staunton Police Department, located at 116 W. Beverly St., Staunton, or the Waynesboro Police Department, located at 250 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro.

To make records requests, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540.245.5333 or send an email to: sherifffoia@co.augusta.va.us.

To file a routine report, call the non-emergency number of 540.245.5501 or consider filing an online report at www.co.augusta.va.us/government/sheriff/report-a-crime.

Fingerprinting services for employment purposes will be suspended during this time.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday.

