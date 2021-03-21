Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for teen runaway from Staunton

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen at his Staunton home on Saturday.

Garret R. Karicofe, 16, is 5’10”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Karicofe is operating a silver 2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup with VA registration HOLICE.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

