Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for Staunton man reported missing on Monday

Published Tuesday, Mar. 2, 2021, 2:42 pm

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Staunton home on Monday at 7 p.m.

Westin Elliot McClister, 20, is 6’0”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

McClister should be driving a green 2011 Toyota Camry, with Virginia registration ECUL8R.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540- 245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

