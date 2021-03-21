first bank  

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing, endangered Craigsville man

Augusta Free Press

Published Sunday, Mar. 21, 2021, 9:33 am

Mikle W. Woods
Mikle W. Woods. Photo courtesy Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing Craigsville man who last had contact with a family member, via a text message, on Friday.

Mikle W. Woods,  44, is 5’8”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Woods should be operating a white 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee with unknown 30-day tags.

Woods reportedly made some recent statements that are concerning to the family, and is listed as missing, endangered.

If anyone has any information about this missing man, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.


