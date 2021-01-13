Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leads search for missing 85-year-old

Published Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, 11:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen in the Staunton area at noon on Tuesday.

James Edmund Toth, 85, is 6’0”, 172 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing, blue jeans and a T-shirt, and he uses a cane.

Toth should be operating a gray 2003 VW Golf station wagon with VA registration JZL-2138.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Related

Comments