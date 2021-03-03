Augusta County Sheriff’s Office leading local search for missing Staunton man

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing man who was last seen at his Staunton home on Sunday.

Braylon Michael Sandy, 20, reportedly had contact via text with a family member on Tuesday at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Sandy is 5’8”, 160 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.

It was reported that he left his home without his wallet or cell phone.

Sandy may be operating an unregistered black 2004 BMW.

If anyone has any information about this missing man, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

