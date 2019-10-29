Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating construction theft
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a larceny suspect.
On Oct. 23 at approximately 3:45 a.m., an unknown male stole thousands of dollars worth of material, including wiring, from a building on Construction Lane, Fishersville. The suspect was operating an older model Ford pickup at the time of the theft.
If you have any information on the individual or the suspect vehicle, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.